Driver slashes man’s neck during traffic dispute in NJ town: police

EDISON, N.J. — Authorities say a traffic dispute spurred a driver to slash another motorist across the neck.

Edison police say 56-year-old Louis Rosado, of Perth Amboy, faces aggravated assault and weapons counts stemming from the confrontation that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rosado and a 57-year-old Edison man stopped their vehicles on the shoulder of Woodbridge Avenue shortly after one allegedly cut off the other. A short verbal argument ensued before Rosado allegedly used a small knife to slash the other man, then drove away.

The injured man, who had a passenger in his car, chased after Rosado but couldn’t stop him. They provided police with a description of Rosado’s car and his license plate number, and Rosado was stopped a short time later by police in Perth Amboy.

It wasn’t known Thursday if Rosado has retained an attorney.