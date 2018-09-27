3 arrested in Bronx double stabbing that killed man

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — Police arrested three men in connection to a double stabbing in the Bronx that killed a man and injured another earlier this month.

Dwight Brown, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday evening for his alleged involvement in the Sept. 16 incident, according to police.

Brown and two other men; Frederick Strachan, 27, and Edward Binyard, 26; were allegedly involved in the assault in front of a building along Westchester and Pugsley avenues in Parkchester, police said.

Police responded to the incident following a report of two men assaulted. When they arrived, officers found Joseph Luna, 34, with stab wounds to his torso, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 35, was stabbed in the torso and taken to the hospital for injury treatment, said cops.

Binyard and Strachan were taken into custody the day following the incident, said police.

Brown, Binyard and Strachan face charges of murder and attempted murder.