2nd arrest made in alleged MS-13 gang-related death on Long Island

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Police on Long Island have arrested another suspect in the alleged MS-13 gang-related death of a man found buried in the woods earlier this summer.

Nassau County police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jose Quintanilla Cruz, of Hempstead, on murder charges. He’s to be arraigned on Thursday. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

The remains of 21-year-old Carlos Rivas-Majano, of Uniondale, were discovered in a shallow grave in East Meadow in August. Police believe he was killed by a machete a year earlier.

An admitted MS-13 gang member was arrested shortly after the remains were found. Police say the gang may have believed that the victim was “disrespectful” or posed a threat.

The MS-13 gang has been blamed for at least 25 killings since January 2016 across a wide swath of Long Island.