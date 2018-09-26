Trump says US would be at war with North Korea if he hadn’t been elected

President Donald Trump is defending his nuclear diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

He told reporters Wednesday that he has given up nothing, other than his time during a June summit in Singapore, and yet stands “on the cusp” of denuclearizing the North.

Trump says he believes Kim “wants to get it done” but he won’t put a timeframe on when. There is widespread skepticism about Kim’s vows during the Singapore summit to abandon his nukes and diplomacy has stalled.

Trump also made the stunning claim that former President Barack Obama told Trump that he was “very close” to going to war with the North. Trump says that if he hadn’t been elected there would have been a war.

Many feared war last year during a tit-for-tat exchange of threats between Trump and Kim as the North Koreans staged a series of increasingly powerful weapons tests.