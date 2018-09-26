Trump says he rejected meeting with Canada’s Trudeau

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he rejected a meeting request from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau amid a bitter NAFTA renegotiation.

“Yeah I did,” Trump said. “His tariffs are too high and he doesn’t seem to want to move.”

He suggested there is deep mistrust in Chrystia Freeland, the lead Canadian trade negotiator, and her team.

“We’re not getting along at all with their negotiators,” Trump said.

Trump said during a news conference in New York that Canada has treated the U.S. “very badly” during the trade talks.

And he warned the US would soon go after Canadian auto imports.

The U.S. and Canada are under pressure to reach a deal by Sept. 30.

Trump is suggesting he may go forward with a revamped NAFTA without Canada. The president says it would be called “USM,” for the U.S. and Mexico, instead of “USMC.”

