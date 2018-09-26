Thieves steal $44K in jewelry, $10K from Queens home: police

POMONOK, Queens — Police are searching for the two men who stole over $50,000 worth of jewelry and cash from a Queens home earlier this month.

On Sept. 1, police say two men forcibly entered a home near 162nd Street and 71st Avenue in Pomonok between 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. into the next day.

According to authorities, they came through the front door and removed $10,000 cash and $44,000 in jewelry from a 27-year-old woman’s residence.

They were seen fleeing the scene in a light-colored SUV in an unknown direction.

