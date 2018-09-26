Subway rider stabbed in the chest while boarding F train in Queens

QUEENS — A subway rider was stabbed in the chest on the platform of an F train in Queens on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was attacked by a man while boarding the train at Jamaica Center – 179th Street, officials said. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

His attacker fled the station. Police described him as a man in his 50s last seen wearing dark clothing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

