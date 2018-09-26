Stormy overnight forecast worries already saturated towns across the tri-state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW, NJ — Isolated thunderstorms and showers blew in to the tri-State region on Wednesday evening, a day after torrential rain inundated the region. If some of Wednesday night's rainfall is too hard, it could frustrate cleanup efforts.

At an industrial park at 815 Fairview Avenue here, remediation crews and employees spent the day pumping water out of offices and warehouses, and trying to salvage cars that had been inundated by Tuesday's deluge.

"We were stuck," Marlene Peña told PIX11 News about her office in the northwest corner of the industrial park.

She said that her coworkers built a barrier in front of their office door as the rains came down. She said it prevented the flood waters from coming in, but the people in her office couldn't get out of the building, due to high water.

Eventually, the Town of Fairview arranged for a front-end loader to ride in and evacuate people.

Despite its help, plenty of damage was done. Offices and warehouses had up to a foot of water in them, and the flood levels were even higher in the lower-elevated parking lot.

Italo Ligero showed PIX11 News how the water had risen so high around his family’s car that it flooded inside and out, leaving it a total loss.

Cleanup crews brought in dumpsters as well. Throughout the day Wednesday, they filled them with electronics and other items that had gotten waterlogged.

The scene was repeated in a variety of locations throughout the region, but especially in North Jersey. Bayonne and North Bergen also had flooded buildings that had to be cleaned out on Wednesday.

As thunderstorms moved in Wednesday night, there was concern about further saturation. One silver lining to the storm clouds is the forecast for the rest of the week. The storms are set to bring lower temperatures and lower humidity to the region.