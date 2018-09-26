Severe thunderstorms to drench tri-state day after heavy rains cause flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Severe thunderstorms will hit the tri-state area Wednesday, a day after dangerous and heavy rainfall unleashed flash floods, turning parking lots into ponds and sending water into people's homes.

A cold front continues to work its way toward the region on Wednesday. Storms are likely in the afternoon hours, with increasing severity. Thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon into the evening, along with strong gusty winds and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are forecast to be 80 in the city, and low 80s in the suburbs. Wednesday night will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, and a low temperature of 62 in the city, and upper 50s in the suburbs.

The humid, rainy day comes after heavy rainfall pummeled the tri-state area. Rainfall in Central Park was just under 2 inches, and parts of New Jersey saw as much as 6.96 inches.

In Fairview, a bucket truck helped to evacuate 100 people from an industrial building that took on water, and in North Bergen, the fire department responded with boats after cars were stalled at a Walmart parking lot. Others reported water flooded into their New Jersey homes.

Once the front passes through and the storm threat ends, we'll return to pleasant, early autumn weather.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and less humid with partial clearing later in the day. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, and low 70s in the suburbs.

Friday is forecast to be partly sunny with a chance of showers as a weak area of low pressure will pass to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and upper 60s in the suburbs.

The weekend will be pleasant and seasonable, with just enough crispness in the air to make it ideal for autumn activities like apple picking.

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers late in the day. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 70s for much of the area.