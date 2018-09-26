Severe thunderstorms, relentless rain expected to slam tri-state tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Severe thunderstorms and more relentless rain are expected to slam the tri-state Wednesday evening, just a day after downpours brought flash flooding to the area.

The day started out very warm and humid with temperatures approaching around 80, and now a cold front will slide into the region bringing a line of thunderstorms that could be strong to severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch as been issued for western sections of New Jersey for Wednesday evening. The warm temperatures and moist air mass acts as fuel for thunderstorms that could contain damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

The line of storms will be fast moving so while there are concerns for additional flash flooding, it is not to be as widespread as the previous night.

Cooler and drier air is expected to slide in behind the cold front for Thursday. Temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler during the afternoon with highs around 70 under a mix of sun and clouds.

We will then watch of a disturbance that could bring showers back into the region late Thursday night into Friday. As a result, temperatures will cool further with highs in the upper 60s during the afternoon.

High pressure then slides into the region giving us a gorgeous weekend. Skies look to the partly to mostly sunny with highs around the low to mid 70s.

The weekend will be pleasant and seasonable, with just enough crispness in the air to make it ideal for autumn activities like apple picking.

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers late in the day. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 70s for much of the area.