Serial robber in Queens potentially tied to 11 cases: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens — A man is being sought by the police after being linked to 11 burglaries in Queens, officials said Wednesday.
The 11 burglaries took place over a two-month period, police said.
Police said the burglary reports include:
- Sunday, July 22, between of 1 and 7 a.m., someone entered a home near 84th Street and 133rd Avenue through an open window and allegedly took $8,000.
- Thursday, Aug. 2, approximately 3:45 a.m., someone entered a home near 83rd Street and 133rd Avenue through an open storm door, but did not remove anything from the property.
- Friday, Aug.10, at approximately 5:15 a.m., someone entered a home near 88th Street and Jamaica Avenue through an open window, but did not remove anything from the property.
- Saturday, Aug. 18, at approximately 5:30 a.m., someone entered a home near 79th Street and Glenmore Avenue through an open window and took $400.
- Tuesday, Aug. 21, between 1 and 7a.m., someone entered a home near 96th Street and 86th Avenue through open window and allegedly took $500.
- Saturday, Aug. 25, at approximately 9:25 a.m. someone entered a home near 89th Street and Atlantic Avenue through an open window but did not remove anything from the property.
- Tuesday, Aug. 28, between 1 and 4:30 a.m., someone entered the residence home near 89th Street and 85th Road through an open window and allegedly took $1500 worth of jewelry.
- Saturday, Sept. 1 between 2 and 8 a.m., someone entered a home 84th Street and 108th Avenue through an open window and took $600.
- Tuesday, Sept. 4 between 1:30 and 7 a.m., someone entered a home near 86th Street and Pitkin Avenue through an open window and allegedly took $100.
- Wednesday, Sept. 19, around 4:40 a.m., someone entered a home near 79th Street and Pitkin Avenue through an open window, and allegedly took $180 and a credit card.
- Saturday, Sept. 22, at approximately 6:30 a.m., near 88th Street and Jamaica Avenue someone was confronted by a 48-year-old man victim at the location and fled without anything from the property.
A surveillance photo was captured at 532 Euclid Ave on Sept. 19, at approximately 5:27AM after the suspect tried to use the stolen credit card.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).