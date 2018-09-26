Secrets to making your salon treatments last longer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us don’t have the time or money to get frequent salon treatments, so extending the life of your go-to treatments is a must. Beauty expert Bahar Takhtehchian is here with products and tips that help maximize the life of your favorite go-to salon treatments.

Salon Treatment: Getting a Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment

Product that makes this last longer:

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask ($7.99, Neutrogena.com and drugstores)

The summer heat and heating tools can make hair dry and lifeless. This is a treatment that you use once a week to get shiny, healthy, soft hair. It contains 3 oils (olive, almond, and meadow foam) to make hair super hydrated. You use a small amount after you shampoo (concentrating on the ends) and let it sit for 3-5 minutes before you rinse it.

Salon Treatment: Getting Your Hair Colored

Product that makes this last longer:

John Frieda Hair Care Radiant Red Boosting Shampoo and Conditioner ($12.49, Drugstores)

This shampoo and conditioner combo helps preserve and enhance hair color with every use. It does no deposit color—it just gently protects, preserves and enhances your hair’s color tones while cleansing. The conditioner replenishes your hair color shade and seals in moisture. With every use, they leave your hair more rich and radiant.

Treatment: Getting a Leg or Arm or Bikini Wax

Product that makes this last longer:

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub ($7.99, Ulta.com)

To make sure your next waxing session gets rid of all your hairs – even the pesky ones – it’s important to exfoliate with a gentle, but effective scrub beforehand to prep the skin.

These scrubs are great right before a wax and are infused with Certified Shea Butter for extra hydration. Exfoliating between waxes with a sugar scrub keeps the hair follicle free of dead skin cells so there's less chance of bumps. It also encourages the hair to point up to hopefully avoid ingrown hairs. They come in lots of scents such as Tahitian vanilla beach, belize breeze, charcoal and mocha coffee bean.

Treatment: Getting a Bikini Wax

Product that makes this last longer:

Clio Palmperfect Bikini Trimmer ($9, Walmart)

This wet/dry bikini trimmer can be used on any part of the body, but it’s especially good for the bikini area. It has dual blade technology with rounded edges so it’d really comfy and easy on sensitive areas. It’s also safe for in-shower use. It has a wide tooth blade for trimming long, thick hair and a precision blade for short hair.

Treatment: Manicure/Pedicure

Product that makes this last longer:

Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray ($10.99, Drugstores)

Studies have shown that moisturizing the skin around your nails, and your nails themselves, can help your mani/pedi last longer because the oil-based product will act as a protective coat to prevent polish chipping and may help prevent chafing near the cuticle. For a quick and easy way to moisturize from top to bottom, try this body spray. It intensively moisturizes to help heal dry, rough skin all over, with a semi-occlusive formula enriched with ingredients that lock-in moisturizing ingredients. It protects and heals skin while still allowing it to breathe. It’s also great on hard to reach places like the back, arms and legs.

Treatment: Cellulite-Reducing Treatment

Product that makes this last longer:

Nivea Q10 Nourishing Skin Firming Lotion ($10.99, Drugstores)

The lotion firms and tones skin on your thighs, stomach, buttocks, and more and provides results in as little as two weeks. It intensively moisturizes the skin for 48 hours and is enriched with powerful antioxidants, Q10 and Vitamin C. Bonus, Meghan Markle is a huge fan of the Skin Firming line!