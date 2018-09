Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Video shows scaffolding hanging from a building in Manhattan, and the Fire Department says there are reports a person has been rescued.

The incident happened at West 31st Street and Eighth Avenue, FDNY said.

Fire officials responded to the scene amid reports a person was on the scaffolding.

Video posted by the Citizen app shows the scaffolding hanging several stories up off the side of a building.

No one appeared to be on the hanging object.