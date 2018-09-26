Roof partially collapses in Queens building: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — Crews are on scene after a roof partially collapsed in Queens early Wednesday.

Fire officials received a call shortly after 4 a.m. about a partial roof collapse at a mixed occupancy building on 48-15 25th Ave. in Astoria.

The building was empty at the time of the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, but firefighters tell PIX11 they believe Tuesday's rainstorm weakened the building's facade.

QNS MAJOR EMERGENCY 48-15 25 AVE, MIXED OCCUPANCY REPORTS OF ROOF COLLAPSE, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) September 26, 2018

