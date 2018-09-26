Police-involved shooting in Newark ends with 1 dead, another in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, NJ — It was a chaotic scene in the middle of busy Bergen Street in Newark by Lyons Ave Wednesday after shots suddenly rang out when two suspects inside a pick up truck attempted to flee undercover police units.

“It sounded like hundreds of shots, and I saw the smoke and smelt it,” said James Shaw, a bystander who was waiting for a red light to turn green when the suspect’s vehicle suddenly hit his from behind.

“He came forward, smashed into me," Shaw said, explaining the suspect tried to drive around. "Tried to run the sidewalk, that’s when he hit the utility pole.”

It was around 3:45 p.m. when officials were conducting a joint investigation between Newark Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office

“They were screaming and hollering at him,” he said. "I was terrified”

One of the two suspects barricaded himself inside the vehicle, causing an hours-long standoff.

“I ducked and I stayed there," Shaw said. "One of the cops said 'I’m going to take you to safety.' Pulled me out."

At a press conference, Newark Mayor Ras Raraka had very little to say about what transpired and what led to the police-involved shooting."

“I don’t know what exactly happened," he said, adding that one person was in custody and the other had been killed.