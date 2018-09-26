Arrest made in anti-gay attack of two men in Williamsburg, police say

NEW YORK — Police have made an arrest in the brutal anti-gay attack of two men in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

Brandon McNamara, 25, is accused of approaching two men outside the Desert Island Bakery on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg and made anti-gay slurs before assaulting them, police said.

The Queens resident allegedly punched the 34-year-old victim in the face and grabbed the 29-year-old, throwing him against a tree. Both victims lost consciousness, according to police.

They were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The 34-year-old man suffered a fractured shoulder and the 29-year-old had a broken finger, according to authorities.

McNamara faces charges of hate crime and assault, aggravated harassment, assault, and harassment in the first and second-degree.

Police released a photo of the suspected attacker, but sources have not confirmed whether the person who was arrested is the same person.