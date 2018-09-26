NYC has lost more than a million affordable apartments since 2005

NEW YORK — A new report says the number of affordable apartments in New York City has dwindled over time, leaving working-class residents with fewer options in a city with ballooning rents.

The report compiled by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office says the city’s rental market has shifted to middle-class and luxury apartments.

The number of residences renting for more than $2,700 a month has increased by 238,000 over 12 years.

Meanwhile, the city has lost more than a million apartments renting for $900 or less.

According to The Wall Street Journal , the report also finds that the city added about 76,000 new rental units to the housing stock between 2005 and 2017. During that period, it lost more than 88,000 rent-stabilized apartments.