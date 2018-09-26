New York makes it illegal to bail on beauty shop bill

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state is making it illegal to bail on a bill at beauty shops, salons and barbershops.

It was already a misdemeanor to leave a restaurant without paying, but under the old law it wasn’t a crime to do the same thing at a barbershop or salon, meaning owners had little recourse when a customer skipped out on a bill. Often, they would have to go to small claims court or just write off the loss.

Lawmakers voted to close the loophole earlier this year and on Wednesday Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the change into law.

The Democrat says the old law treating restaurants and barbershops and salons differently made no sense.