New Jersey clamps down on craft brewery events, expands access to festivals

As microbreweries in New Jersey continue to multiply, the state has issued new rules limiting the number of on-site or private events craft brewers may host each year.

The state division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has capped brewers at 25 special events per year; this includes live music, paint and sip events, TV sporting events and more.

Brewers are also restricted to 52 private events per year, such as weddings and birthdays.

The owner of Jersey Girl Brewing says this will slash one area of their projected growth by 25 to 30 percent.

“You’d expect legislation that would support growth, that would support the opportunity for consumers to come out and support a local business,” said Charles Aaron, owner of Jersey Girl Brewing in Mount Olive.

The state ABC is now allowing up to a dozen off-site events per year, meaning microbreweries can pour beers for buyers at festivals or other community events.

“Which is a thing we were not even allowed to apply for prior,” said Michael Roosevelt, owner of Alementary Brewing in Hackensack.

New Jersey breweries began selling open, full glasses of beer to consumers in 2012, when the laws loosened to allow it.

Since then, microbreweries in the state have exploded from a handful to 88, with 24 more in the pipeline.

Full pours is what gave way to events like trivia, music and private parties; but the ABC director suggested a need for balance in his recent ruling.

The balance is between craft brewers who paid $7,500 for their license, and established bars or restaurants who may have paid up to $1 million.

Breweries have “limited” licenses that don't allow the same privileges as a traditional liquor license.

“That’s laws in place that are pitting full license bar owners versus breweries versus restaurants,” said John Davis, owner of Hackensack Brewery, which is planning to open in December.

“It creates an artificial competition,” added Roosevelt.

“There is room for all of us,” said Davis.