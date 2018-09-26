Man shot and killed in Queens drive-by shooting: police

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Queens Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call about a man shot in the vicinity of 118th Road and Farmers Boulevard in St. Albans at about 9:20 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso, said cops.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say unknown individuals fired several shots from a gray four-door sedan and fled south on Farmers Boulevard, said police.

No arrests have been made.

