Homeless man seen shaving on train out of NYC says NJ Transit offered him a job interview

NEW YORK — A homeless man mocked online after video of him shaving on a New Jersey Transit train went viral has reportedly been offered a job interview with none other than NJ Transit.

Anthony Torres, 56, was seen shaving on a train on Sept. 13. Video of him shaving was quickly shared on Twitter and went viral. It has since been taken down.

The self-grooming earned its share of negative comments on the internet, with insults like “slob,” ”animal” and “nasty,” the Associated Press reports. Others humorously lauded his steady hand with a razor. A few cautioned against passing judgment and suggested people didn’t know the whole story.

The truth, Torres told the AP, is that the video captured him at a vulnerable moment. He had been homeless and staying in a shelter in New York City. He’d reached out to his family for help. A brother gave him money for a train ticket, which he was using to get to another brother in southern New Jersey.

“My life is all screwed up. That’s the reason I was shaving on the train,” he said.

Then, this week, Torres told the Washington Post he has been offered job interviews since the viral post.

Among the offers, Torres said, is an interview with NJ Transit.

Torres told the Post he is not able to work because of medical conditions, but he is touched by the offers.