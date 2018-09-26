Cleanup in NJ after heavy rains cause dangerous flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYONNE, N.J. — New Jersey residents are pumping water out of their homes across the state before another round of rain heads over.

Tuesday’s flash flooding in Bayonne left water flowing down streets and into people’s homes.

From Bayonne to Bogota, first responders rushed to rescue dozens of people from their vehicles after getting stranded in rising water.

In Fairview, a bucket truck helped to evacuate 100 people from and industrial building that took on water.

In North Bergen, the fire department responded with boats after cars were stalled at a Walmart parking lot.

Beacon Christian Academy in Bayonne was evacuated because of flooding, forcing the school to close until Thursday. Students and teachers were evacuated Tuesday without incident.

The Clarendon Elementary School in Secaucus was also evacuated due to flooding.

New Jersey saw rainfall totals anywhere between two and seven inches, the National Weather Service reported.