Denzel Washington honors the Boys and Girls Club youth of the year

WASHINGTON D.C. — Denzel Washington shares his memories at the Boys and Girls Club with the 2018-2019 youth of the year winner.

The Boys and Girls Club annual gala honors about four million youth. The committee narrows it down to six finalist and ultimately chooses one winner. To be youth of the year, the young adult must find a problem or help someone in times of need and take initiative.

This year's lucky recipient of the youth of the year is 18-year-old Malachi Haynes. Haynes received the award on Tuesday.

Washington said he has always been a huge supporter of the Boys and Girls Club. He is an alumni of the club and started attending when he was 5 years old. Washington's mother enrolled him in the club for a way to keep young him off the streets and out of trouble.

Washington said "It taught me life lessons that I was able to apply to my life and my profession."