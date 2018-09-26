Armed men sought in Brooklyn porch robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND — Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a gunpoint robbery in Brooklyn.

On Sept. 17, two male individuals approached two victims, a 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, on the porch of their building in the vicinity of Neptune Avenue and West 36th Street in Coney Island.

One of the men displayed a handgun and gave it to the second man, who pointed the gun at the female victim and demanded money from the male victim, police said.

The male victim was then struck in the head with the handgun while his wallet was removed, said police.

Both thieves fled east on Neptune Avenue with the victim’s wallet, containing $90 in cash and a credit card, said cops.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).