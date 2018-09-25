VIDEO: 3 people wanted for questioning in Bushwick Houses double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn— New video released by police shows three individuals wanted for questioning in connection with two murders that occurred within two days inside of the Bushwick Houses back in May.

On May 11, around 6:47 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of 140 Moore Street.

When they arrived, officers found 62-year-old Ana Delvalle with her hands bound and a single gunshot wound to her head inside of apartment 5C of the Bushwick Houses, police said.

Delvalle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two days later, police responded to a call of an unconscious male around 4:38 p.m. at the same location.

When police arrived, they found 54-year-old Basil Gray with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso inside of his apartment, 5B, of the Bushwick Houses, police said.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

PIX11 News received a call in August from a viewer who said her husband possessed cellphone video that they believed was "related to the murders in the Bushwick Houses."

The caller told PIX11 the video captured three individuals, two men and a woman, "leaving the building." PIX11 immediately shared this tip with a police official.

A cellphone video released Tuesday by the NYPD shows three people "pacing" inside of an apartment building hallway and looking through what appears to be a window.

The video, which was taken through an apartment door peephole, shows the first individual wearing a coat and light-colored hat with their hand up to their ear, possible holding a cellphone.

The second individual captured is seen wearing a multicolored hat with a large dark-colored coat and tan pants.

The third individual is seen wearing a floor length dark-colored coat with a scarf, and a dark-colored hat.

Al three individuals are wanted for questioning, police said.

A reward has been increased to up to $10,000 for any information that may lead to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).