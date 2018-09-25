Trump speaks at UN General Assembly, dozens protest outside Trump Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Upper West Side, Manhattan— Several dozen protestors marched outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Central Park West.

As they circled around the block this evening under umbrellas and the towering building, they chanted in unison “Two years later and we’re worse not greater” and “Get Trump out of the White House.”

The President doesn’t own this building, but his name is emblazoned on it.

He’s staying at his midtown home, Trump Tower, but numerous streets around the building are blocked off to traffic.

Protestors wanted to send a message to Mr. Trump while he’s in town for the United Nations General Assembly.

“First of all get, out of the city,” said protestor Melvyn Stevens. “He’s not my president. Our government has bumps and cracks in it but we try to keep fixing it, he wants to undo everything.”

“This is in direct opposition to his principles to his doctrine and to the disloyalty to the oath that he took as the President,” said Maureen Cunningham, a member of Rise and Resist, which organized tonight’s rally.

“He’s not the president to all the people he's a liar, a thief he does not belong in the White House. Millennials have to vote, women need to vote in the next election.

President Trump took center stage this morning before the UNGA. His central message to the gathering of world leaders: he’s putting America first.

“America will never apologize for protecting our citizens,” said Mr. Trump.

The President with wide ranging remarks in his speech – stating the U.S. will protect its sovereignty and national interests - he also condemned Iran and Venezuela but it was his pat on the back that drew laughter.

"My administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country. America is -- So true.”

He tried to recover from the awkward and embarrassing moment.

“I didn't expect that reaction, but that's okay.”

His claims of unprecedented success as president is a line that typically garners applause at campaign rallies but it was clear the diplomats and leaders in the Hall were more amused than impressed.

The protestors this evening reacted to the incident.

“That’s how unaware he is,” said Cunningham. “How did he not know he's going to be mocked?”

Also in the President’s address today, this year’s speech a stark contrast to last year’s when he referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man.” Today, he praised Kim.