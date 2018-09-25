Three critically injured after fire tears through Bronx high-rise: FDNY

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A high-rise apartment building fire left three people critically injured early Monday morning in the Parkchester section of the Bronx, the FDNY said.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. on the twelfth floor of the 13-story building, located on Metropolitan Avenue and Linden Drive.

Officials said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Three people were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.