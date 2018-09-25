Target shooter accidentally kills 14-year-old riding in car with family: sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICH COUNTY, Utah – A target shooter unintentionally shot and killed a 14-year-old boy Sunday, according to Utah authorities.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office identified the teen victim as Zackary Kempke of Ogden, according to KSTU.

The fatal incident occurred Sunday afternoon in a remote area of the Monte Cristo range in northeast Utah, sheriff's office officials said in a press release. Police say officers were dispatched to the area around 3 p.m. after a 911 call.

Investigators learned a 14-year-old boy from Weber County was riding in a vehicle with his family. His father was driving and the boy was in the back seat.

The teen was struck in the head by a bullet and suffered fatal injuries.

Police say an individual target-shooting in the area had fired at a target several hundred feet from the vehicle.

The shooter and several witnesses told police they did not know there was a road down range and that the thick brush and trees obscured their view so they didn't know a vehicle was in the area of the target.

The initial investigation shows the shooting appears unintentional.

"When the investigation is complete, all information and evidence will be turned over to the Rich County Prosecutor for further action or charges," the sheriff's office stated. "As of this time no charges have been filed."