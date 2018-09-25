Several MTA buses out of service amid bed bug concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INWOOD, Manhattan -- Nearly a dozen MTA buses were pulled from service this week due to bed bug concerns.

It all started three weeks ago when an MTA bus driver at the Kingsbridge Bus Depot complained of a bite she believed came from one of the buses she was driving.

Since that day, six to 11 buses in total are in quarantine and being fumigated for potential bed bug contamination, according to union officials with the Transport Workers Union,

MTA chairman Andy Byford addressed the concerns on Tuesday.

He emphasized they have not confirmed the presence of bed bugs on board any of the buses, but will thoroughly check each quarantined bus.

The MTA is investigating.