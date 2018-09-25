NYCHA resident demands repairs to leaky roof in lobby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Victoria Bartley says there has been a massive leak in her lobby at the Cypress hill Houses.

She’s sick of the soggy situation so she reached out to PIX11 News on Facebook.

“I get sick of of the flies and mosquitos in the lobby. Then the mice came, then the water bugs. I said hell no, I’m calling pix11,” said Bartley.

A NYCHA spokesperson says they are looking into fixing possible leaks in the lobby.

PIX11 News will be back to check on the fix Friday.

