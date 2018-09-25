NJ police officer charged with sexually assaulting 2nd child

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. – A Trenton police officer is facing additional charges after he was accused of allegedly raping a second minor, the Burlington County Prosecutor said Tuesday.

William L. Sanchez-Monllor, 36, of Burlington Township was first arrested last week after he was accused of sexually abusing an underaged child, police said.

Officer Sanchez-Monllor was initially charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, and one count on endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree in that case.

Sanchez-Monllor, who resides on the 600 block of Neck Road, is now facing an additional six counts of aggravated sexual assault in the first degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree.

The new charges come after a second victim accused the police offers of sexual assault, police said.

Both victims allege that Officer Sanchez-Monllor sexually abused them multiple times in Burlington County, according to police officials.

Details of the assaults against both victims were sealed by a Superior Court judge.

The allegations are being investigated by detectives from the Burlington Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office.

An update on the employment status of Officer Sanchez-Monllor with the Trenton Police Department was not immediately available.