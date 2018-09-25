Long Island man wanted for stealing jar containing cancer charity donations

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island — Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly stole a jar containing donations benefiting a cancer charity in Port Jefferson Station.

Police said the man broke the glass door of Bagel Deli Gourmet, located at 650 Patchogue Rd. on Aug. 27 at about 2:50 a.m.

The man then stole a jar containing the donations and fled the location, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Submit tips to Suffolk Police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.tipsubmit.com, or texting “SCPD” to “CRIMES” (274637).

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.