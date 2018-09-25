Inmate sentenced for possessing child porn in federal prison in NJ

CAMDEN, N.J. — A federal prison inmate already serving time for trafficking in child pornography has been sentenced to another term of more than 13 years for possessing child sex abuse videos inside the prison.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Brian McKay received a 160-month sentence on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Brookhaven, Pennsylvania man was among several Fort Dix inmates who used contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child porn. Six other inmates have pleaded guilty, while charges are pending against another man.

McKay had pleaded guilty in April to possessing child porn.

He admitted having memory card that contained about 593 images and 645 videos of children being sexually abused, including sadistic and masochistic sexual conduct involving infants and toddlers.

The arrests stem from a long-term investigation.