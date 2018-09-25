Heavy rains relent tonight, but dangerous storms possible late Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Heavy rains slammed much of the tri-state area Tuesday, unleashing flash floods, turning parking lots into ponds and adding to the growing frustration over this seemingly interminable rainy stretch.

The culprit this time was a warm front that lifted through the region, brining with it a moist air mass. Initial reports of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall prompted Flash Flood Warnings across much of the region.

Torrential downpours will continue through Tuesday evening as additional rain across central Jersey and the Philadelphia region approaches. The showers should taper off by midnight, but areas of dense fog may develop as the warm and moist air mass stays behind.

Wednesday will be very warm and humid, with highs nearing an unseasonable 80. A shower or two may flare up at any point, but storms will become more widespread heading into the evening. Any thunderstorms that develop later in the day could be severe, with damaging winds and possibly a tornado.

Drier air moves in Thursday as high pressure slides into the region. Temperatures will be more appropriate for late September, with highs in the lower 70s.

Clouds will move back in late Thursday into Friday, as yet another frontal boundary to the south creeps toward us. A shower or two cannot be ruled out. At the same time, a strong easterly flow will keep temperatures in the 60s.

The weekend at least is shaping up to be very nice, with sunny skies and highs around 70 both days.