Gunshot victim seeks aid at Bronx deli, later dies at hospital: police

THE BRONX — A man who went into a Bronx deli seeking help after being shot was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said Tuesday.

A gunman shot the man and tried to hit him with a vehicle during a dispute on Gun Hill Road near Fenton Avenue, bordering the Pelham Gardens and Baychester neighborhoods, Monday around 11:40 p.m., according to police.

The injured man then went into a deli nearby seeking help, police said.

He was transported to a hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and information about the shooter has yet to be released.