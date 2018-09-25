× Get away right now with huge travel deals

This is the time to get away if you’re looking for a travel bargain. It’s called the ‘shoulder season’ of the vacation industry. According to Gabe Saglie, senior editor at Travelzoo, the savings can be as much as 50 and 60 percent this time of year.

What it is the shoulder season? It’s the soft spot between Labor Day and the holiday season means many destinations see a lull in demand, which translates to big savings. Look at places that: (a)saw peak pricing over summer – like Orlando; (b)where upcoming winter months will mean price spikes – including the Caribbean, Mexico, desert getaways and mountain resorts, and (c)where business travel will tick upward – look for weekend bargains in NYC and Chicago. Milder autumn weather means the return of conventions in places like Las Vegas and Orlando, so be sure to work around those dates (when hotel pricing can go up 3, 4 or even 5 times).

Travel Deals:

Baron’s Cove, Sag Harbor Deluxe waterfront inn w/a 50-year history & ranked #1 Hampton hotel by Conde Nast Traveler, located in Sag Harbor, w/its lively 19 th century Main Street, and offering guests beach shuttle $179/nt. (50% off) w/breakfast Travel in Oct.



Westin Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort, Lauderdale Modern and beachy 4-Star resort along the famous Intercoastal Highway, connected to the beach by a private glass skyway, home to upscale Mexican dining and a luxe spa $119/nt. (60% off) w/breakfast & waived ($41) daily resort fee for travel thru Jan. 4



Tropicana Las Vegas, a DoubleTree by Hilton, Las Vegas Famous 4-Star resort on the south end of the Strip, featuring a unique South Beach vibe after a $200 million renovation $31/nt. w/upgrade to Paradise Tower Deluxe % 20% off spa for travel thru Dec. 29



Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta Sweeping 5-Star beachfront resort in the swanky Marina Vallarta neighborhood and w/6 onsite restaurants. lush gardens and infinity pool $89/nt. (40% off) for travel thru Dec. 25



BONUS: Foodie Alert

The Travelzoo Celebrity Chef Experience 9-city, one-night only dinner series featuring Top Chef alums & Food Network stars Intimate (25-30 guests max), coking demo, one-on-one w/chefs & dinner w/wine & cocktails Series has gone from SF to NOLA to Philly… and comes to NYC Sep. 26th Dinner w/Chef Dale Talde at Rice & Gold at 50 Bowery Wednesday, September 26 th at 6:30pm $249/pp



