Flash flood warning issued for Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx and Westchester County

THE BRONX — A flash flood warning has been issued for the Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and parts of Westchester County, and subway service has been impacted in Manhattan, as downpours drench the tri-state area on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for the Bronx, central Westchester County and southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut around 12:58 p.m.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in the areas, specifically in Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Port Chester, New Canaan, Rye, Mount Kisco, Harlem, Greenwich, Riverdale, Co-op City, Harrison and Stamford, according to the weather service.

In Queens and Brooklyn, areas susceptible to flooding include Jamaica, Flushing, Crown Heights, Laguardia Airport, Jackson Heights, Forest Hills, Canarsie, Astoria, Bayside, Whitestone, Howard Beach, Ozone Park and Woodside.

The warning is expected to last through 4 p.m. in the Bronx and Westchester, and 5 p.m. elsewhere.

Flash Flood Warning including The Bronx NY, Yonkers NY, New Rochelle NY until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ViTAI4MQDP — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 25, 2018

In Manhattan, water is entering the 23 St. station, causing southbound C trains to run express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St. and southbound E trains to run express from 42 St-Port Authority to Canal St.

Delays are likely on the A, C and E trains, the MTA tweeted.

A flash flood warning was also issued for northeastern Bergen County through 2:45 p.m., and southeastern Bergen and Hudson counties through 1:30 p.m.

Across the tri-state area, drivers were warned to watch out for flooded roadways, and obey barricades and flash flood warnings.

Flooded roadways have been reported across New Jersey, according to the weather service.

This is a perfect example of what you should NOT do. DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS! Obey warnings! This is Route 1&9 at 440 in NJ! Photo courtesy of NJ DOT pic.twitter.com/szmiFbO6gc — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 25, 2018

NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS!! We are receiving reports of flooding across NJ. Obey barricades and flash flood warnings! pic.twitter.com/s3aQcvEHpA — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 25, 2018

Periods of rain, possibly heavy at times, is in the forecast all-day Tuesday.

Highs should reach 68 in the city, and upper 60s in the suburbs.