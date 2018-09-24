Transit officials and riders review Subway Action Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How's your commute?

It has been a year since an official state of emergency was declared.

$800 million from the state and the city was directly budgeted to address the situation (after much discussion) during the legislative session in Albany.

Major incidents decreased 11.7% according to data.

At the meeting in September of the MTA NYC Transit Committee, board members and staff discussed the one-year anniversary of the Subway Action Plan.

Members and speakers agreed that there is much work to do.

The plan's goals have been the “system stabilization, reversal of long term decline, and dramatic improvement in customer communications.”

The presentation shows that work continues to “arrest a decline in reliability.”

Drains have to be cleared and track joints must be welded.

Transit officials are collecting data that focuses on customer experience and train-based statistics.