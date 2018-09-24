Six Flags invites guests to stay in a ‘slightly used’ coffin for 30 hours

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Six Flags in St. Louis is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Fright Fest by choosing six people to
spend 30 hours in a coffin.
The challenge will run from 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 through 7 p.m. Oct. 14.
Six Flags St. Louis will provide all 6 participants with the following:
- A 2-feet by 7-feet, slightly used coffin
- Meals, snacks and drinks
- One six-minute bathroom break every hour
- Random visits by ‘Fright Fest Freaks’
- Phone charging stations
Six Flags will also have a representative present at all times.
Those who complete the challenge will be entered into a drawing for a $300 prize.
The winner(s) will also be able to take home their handcrafted coffin, two 2019 gold season passes, a Fright Fest package including two VIP haunted house passes, a ticket for two to ride the ‘freak train’ for ‘Freak Unleashed.’
Hopeful participants must submit their registration form before midnight Oct. 3.
CNN contributed to this report.