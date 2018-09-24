Six Flags invites guests to stay in a ‘slightly used’ coffin for 30 hours

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Six Flags in St. Louis is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Fright Fest by choosing six people to

spend 30 hours in a coffin.

The challenge will run from 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 through 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

Six Flags St. Louis will provide all 6 participants with the following:

A 2-feet by 7-feet, slightly used coffin

Meals, snacks and drinks

One six-minute bathroom break every hour

Random visits by ‘Fright Fest Freaks’

Phone charging stations

Six Flags will also have a representative present at all times.

Those who complete the challenge will be entered into a drawing for a $300 prize.

The winner(s) will also be able to take home their handcrafted coffin, two 2019 gold season passes, a Fright Fest package including two VIP haunted house passes, a ticket for two to ride the ‘freak train’ for ‘Freak Unleashed.’

Hopeful participants must submit their registration form before midnight Oct. 3.

