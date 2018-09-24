Officials looking for two men accused of posing as police officers during robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are asking the public's help identifying two men who allegedly posed as police officers during a robbery in Manhattan.

The incident happened on Sept. 10 at about 1:30 p.m.

Officials said a 22-year-old man was aboard a southbound 'D' train in the vicinity of Columbus Circle and West 58th Street when he was approached by three men who asked him to buy drugs from them.

After the man declined their offer, one of the individuals reached into the victim's bag and attempted to remove money from him. The victim resisted but police said the three men continued to pry.

The victim got off the train at 36th Street after the initial confrontation. Police said two of the individuals continued following the victim and forced him into an alleyway on 35th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenue.

Once in the alleyway, officials said the two men men identified themselves as undercover police officers. One of the men proceeded to punch the victim while the other displayed a knife. The men took $1,217 in cash from the victim's bag and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said the first individual appears to be in his mid-20s and approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall. He was last seen wearing tan cargo pants, a grey sweatshirt and white sneakers.

The second individual also appears to be in his mid-20s and approximately 6-feet 1-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, navy blue jeans and blue sneakers. Police noted a distinct scar on this individual's face, depicted in the drawing above.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).