Officials investigating rumors of threat against Long Island high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOHEMIA, N.Y. — Officials are investigating rumors of threat made against a Long Island High School.

Suffolk County Police will be present at Connetquot High School Monday as a safety precaution after rumors surfaced on social media that a student made a threat against the school.

"Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are investigating rumors posted to social media that a Connetquot High School student possibly made threats against his school," officials said in a statement. "As a precaution, Suffolk County Police will be at the school on Sept. 24."

Neither police nor school officials specified the exact nature of the possible threat.

According to reports, principal Kenneth Costa emailed parents Sunday morning that the post was made by "an anonymous sender regarding rumors surrounding potential violence" at the school, but those rumors have not been substantiated.

Costa said the school has a scheduled lockdown drill planned for this week.

The high school serves 2,000 students from the communities of Bohemia, Sayville, Oakdale and Ronkonkoma, according to the school's official website.