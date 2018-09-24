At least 5 firefighters,1 civilian injured in Brooklyn blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn — A fast-moving fire engulfed two private homes in Brooklyn, FDNY said Monday.

Over 130 firefighters responded to the call of a fire located at 16 Aster Court just before 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they quickly found that the flames had reached 3-alarms and two private homes were ablaze.

The heavy fire forced firefighters off of the second floor of one of the homes after a "mayday" call was announced.

Citizen video shows violent flames roaring outside the roof and second floor of one of the homes

One civilian was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Five firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

Fire officials are currently canvassing the homes for anymore occupants.

This is a developing story; check back for updates