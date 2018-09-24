Man sought after knocking two gay men unconscious in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — NYPD detectives are looking for a man they say targeted two men in what’s being investigated as a hate crime.

The attack happened early Sunday at about 12:55 a..m outside the Desert Island Bakery on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg.

Police say the two men were confronted by the suspect who hurled anti-gay slurs at them.

When the man got closer to the pair, cops say he sucker punched the 34-year-old, knocking him out.

He then grabbed the 29-year-old, slamming him against a tree, also rendering him unconscious.

“It’s a strange place for that to happen in such a progressive and open, diverse city,” Ray Martin, a local who works in the area.

A resident who only identified herself as Francesca told PIX11 the attack terrifies her.

“I’ve been here 50 years and now I am afraid to go out,” she said.

Police sources told PIX11, a worker from a nearby bar witnessed the attack and snapped a photo of the man as he fled the scene.

Investigators were in the area Monday afternoon, looking to see if surveillance cameras from nearby businesses could shed more light on this attack.

Meanwhile, the victims have since been discharged from the hospital. The 34-year-old suffered a fractured shoulder while the 29-year-old was treated for a broken finger.

The attack itself has left many residents here uneasy. A friend of one of the victims told PIX11 he was is doing fine and in good spirits.

PIX11 spoke to a friend of one of the victims.

The goal for him now, as well as many in the community, is to get this guy off the street.