‘Lion King’ prop maker caught creating 3D-printed gun inside Broadway theater

MANHATTN, N.Y — A master prop and puppet maker for Broadway’s “The Lion King” is facing charges after he was caught making a 3D-printed gun inside of the theater’s prop room, prosecutors said Monday.

Ilya Vett, 47, was arrested inside of the Minskoff Theater after a security guard found the printer and the incomplete gun, police said.

Police responded to 200 West 45th Street around 11:30 a.m. on September 21 for a call of a person attempting to possess a firearm.

A criminal complaint reveals that a security guard discovered the 3D printer inside of a production and prop room for the Broadway Show ” The Lion King”.

The guard said he saw a Secure Digital card inserted inside of the printer which was powered on, moving and in operation, according to the complaint.

The security guard told police he saw the 3D printer producing a hard black plastic object which was shaped like a revolver gun, police said.

Vett told detectives, “I work for ‘The Lion King’ and make props, and I brought the 3D printer in from my workshop because my workshop is too dusty,” the complaint said.

“It’s mine,’ Vett continued, ‘I was making the gun as a gift to my brother. He lives upstate and has a firearms license. There’s a website that has plans for the gun. I downloaded the plans onto the SD card in the printer,” according to the complaint.

Vett was charged with one count of attempted criminal possession of a firearm. The puppet-maker was arraigned in court Saturday and released without bail.

PIX11’s Morena Basteiro contributed to this report.