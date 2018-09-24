Heavy rain showers expected to drench morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Heavy rain is expected to drench the morning commute Tuesday.

Clouds will lower and thicken into the overnight period and showers will develop from southwest to northeast by daybreak.

We’ll see periods of rain for Tuesday, with the heaviest for the morning rush. Temperatures remain cool, although not too far from normal. Lows Monday will be in the 50s and highs approach 70 degrees Tuesday. We’ll see a lull in precipitation late Tuesday into most of Wednesday, with just a chance of showers in that time.

Humidity will be on the rise, as well, into Wednesday.

A cold front approaches from the west, and may bring scattered strong thunderstorms to the area Wednesday night. Clouds slowly clear out Thursday, but humidity drops again, and we should see a good deal of sun as well as normal temps into next weekend.

The next chance of significant precipitation after Wednesday’s storms isn’t until next week as the calendar turns to October.