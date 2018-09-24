Fast-moving fire damages duplex, displaces 11 residents in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — A fast-moving fire has severely damaged a southern New Jersey duplex and displaced 11 residents.

Authorities say no injuries were reported in the fire on Orchard Avenue in Cherry Hill, which was reported around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. It was brought under control about 30 minutes later.

No one was home on the side of the duplex where the fire started. But the residents who live in the other half were able to safely evacuate.

The side where the blaze started had serious fire damage, while the other side had significant smoke damage. Five adults and six children were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.