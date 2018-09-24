Dallas police officer accused in neighbor’s death fired

DALLAS — Dallas police say a white officer accused of fatally shooting her black neighbor inside his own apartment has been dismissed.

A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday on a manslaughter warrant in the shooting of a black man at his home, Texas authorities said.

The Dallas Police Department fired Officer Amber Guyger on Monday, weeks after she fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean inside his own apartment on Sept. 6.

Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home.

Guyger was arrested on a preliminary charge of manslaughter days after the shooting. She is out on bond.

Jean family attorneys and protesters had called for her firing following the shooting.

