× CW rolls out six-night schedule starting in October; see list of premieres

The CW Network has revealed the premiere dates for its new six night primetime schedule starting this October, plus the time period switch for ARROW and DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on Monday nights.

On Tuesday, October 9, The CW’s highest rated series THE FLASH races back into action (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the sensational second season of the new hit BLACK LIGHTNING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The red-hot RIVERDALE returns for its third season Wednesday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm

ET/PT), followed by the debut of the inspiring new series ALL AMERICAN (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Thursday nights once again kick off with SUPERNATURAL, which is back for season 14 starting

October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). For two weeks, SUPERNATURAL will provide a lead-in to encore telecasts of The CW’s new series ALL AMERICAN on October 11 and CHARMED on October 18, before the debut of the new series LEGACIES, set in the world of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals,” on October 25 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

On Friday, October 12, the delicious drama of DYNASTY (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) is back for season two, paired with the final season of the critically acclaimed CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW’s new Sunday primetime line-up features the heroic return of SUPERGIRL (8:00-

9:00PM ET/PT) teamed up with the bewitching new series CHARMED (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), and premieres October 14.

The CW will be switching time periods for its two high-octane action and adventure Monday series, with ARROW now leading off the night premiering October 15 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), and DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW moving an hour later, making its season four premiere on October 22 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT). This is a time period change for both shows from what was previously announced in May.

The CW’s Fall season officially kicks off with the exclusive telecast of the IHEARTRADIO

MUSIC FESTIVAL, airing over two nights Sunday, October 7 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Monday, October 8 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The following is The CW’s Fall 2018 premiere schedule:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-10:00pm 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT ONE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-10:00pm 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT TWO

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Encore of Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-9:00pm DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

(more)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm CHARMED (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm CHARMED (Encore of Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 22

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Series Premiere)