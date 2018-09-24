Boy, 7, selling candy dies after falling between moving subway cars: officials

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Authorities are investigating the tragic death of a 7-year-old boy in Philadelphia.

Investigators said the boy was selling candy aboard Philadelphia’s SEPTA train and walking from one subway car to the next when he fell in between two cars just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“It was just scary,” a witness said. “Everybody was crying.”

The boy was with his 11-year-old brother and a 26-year-old male at the time of his death.

“The boy was just selling his candy, I see him all the time,” another emotional passenger said.

An investigation is underway to piece together exactly how the child was killed.

CNN contributed to this report.