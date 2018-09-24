Another former NYCHA worker comes forward with allegations of sex and drug-fueled parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROGGS NECK, the Bronx —Jaquan Bynum was a seasonal worker for three years at NYCHA.

Bynum says he was a groundkeeper at Throggs Neck Houses between March 2017 and February 2018.

Bynum has since resigned.

“You come here to get a job done, not get drunk and have a party,” said Bynum.

The Throggs Neck Houses is right now at the center of an investigation filed by the department of investigation, NYCHA, and now the city councils investigations panel for alleged sex parties thrown by workers during company time.

Bynum says he never attended the parties because he says he is happily married.

The party place, Bynum says was usually in his female supervisor's office and in an underground garage where company vehicles were parked.

Bynum says that’s not the only place workers would party.

“They also used vacant apartments. They would have extra keys, go drink, smoke, it was the norm,” said Bynum.

Bynum claims that he reached out to his union for help.

“I spoke to the union rep and the investigators. No one did anything,” said Bynum.

A Department of Investigation spokesperson declined comment.

A spokesperson for the worker’s union, Teamster’s local 237 confirmed Bynum worked for NYCHA and declined comment.

NYCHA has said in the past about problems at the Throggs Neck houses saying, “We’ve had long-standing concerns about management and performance issues at Throggs Neck. We can’t comment further on an ongoing investigation."

